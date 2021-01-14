UMC opening COVID-19 vaccination center in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center will open its doors at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on Monday, January 18. The vaccination center will operate Monday-Friday, with the ability to increase hours as the program expands.

The goal is to facilitate and increase the distribution of the vaccine throughout the Las Vegas valley.

“We offered Encore as a vaccination location to help facilitate vaccine distribution as quickly and efficiently as possible throughout the Las Vegas Valley,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “Our partnership with UMC began with our extensive onsite employee testing program. Based upon the success of that program with UMC, we look forward to hosting this critical step in our state’s economic and health recovery.”

COVID-19 Vaccination Center is located in the resort’s convention space near the Encore self-parking garage.

Initially, the UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center will only offer the vaccine to people 70 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders. But then eventually, Nevada residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Nevada’s playbook can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccination Center.

“The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore will serve as a valuable asset to our community as we work together to protect our most vulnerable populations and eventually bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “UMC’s world-class health care team members look forward to working alongside our trusted partners at Wynn Resorts to build a brighter, healthier future for Southern Nevada.”

Appointments are required by UMC and can be scheduled in advance at www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or by calling (702) 383-2619.

The Encore location will replace UMC’s existing COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UMC’s Delta Point Building. All UMC vaccination appointments scheduled on or after January 18 will take place at the Encore location.