WATCH LIVE: UMC becomes first Nevada hospital to administer COVID-19 vaccine, hundreds of front-line workers vaccinated Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UMC became the first Nevada hospital to administer the COVID-19 vaccine after Southern Nevada received its first shipment of 12,675 doses on Monday.

UMC administered the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to hundreds of front-line health care workers at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19.

This historic moment for Nevada was recognized by UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the SNHD, at UMC.

After receiving its first shipment, UMC said it thawed a portion of the doses immediately to begin the process of vaccinating front-line workers, including staff from the hospital’s intensive care units, Emergency Department and other key areas of the hospital.

UMC then stored the remaining vaccine doses in the hospital’s ultra-cold freezer.

“With the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine, we have reached a turning point in our shared fight against this unprecedented public health crisis,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “Today, UMC began vaccinating the men and women who have worked tirelessly on the front lines to care for our community. This represents an important step in UMC’s ongoing mission to safeguard the health of our staff, reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and ultimately bring an end to the pandemic.”

UMC will continue to vaccinate its front-line team members in the hospital’s largest indoor conference room.