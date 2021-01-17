Touro University Nevada serves as distribution site for COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More valley residents were vaccinated at Touro University on Sunday. The shots were given by supervised medical students to university health care providers, clinicians and others.

The hope is that the more people are vaccinated, the more reassured they will be about receiving it.

“As we see people who in healthcare and in our vulnerable populations, as we see that they’re getting vaccinated and we see that there aren’t serious side effects and people are thriving after getting the vaccine, that message will get out and more people in the general population will get the vaccine,” said Dr. Rebecca Edgeworth, Touro University.

Touro School of Physician Assistant Studies is also working with the Southern Nevada Health District to disperse strike teams into the community and vaccinate others as the community prepares to move into additional tiers.