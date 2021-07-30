To mask or not to mask? That is no longer the question in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rise of the Delta variant and a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccinations is the driving force behind recent changes to mask guidance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have required mask-wearing in indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status, in areas deemed as hot spots. Clark County is one of those.

That rule went into effect locally at 12:01 a.m. Friday. 8 News Now spoke with valley residents coming in and out of stores about how they’re feeling with the mandate.

Many have been divided over the issue, and the majority of those we’ve interviewed were all for the reinstatement. They voiced that they feel the initial mandate was lifted too soon.

“I don’t even mind it. I think everyone should have been wearing masks, anyway, because there are a lot of people that are against getting vaccinated,” expressed Jianna Kneer, “and it’s best to just keep each other safe.”

Abe Cruz said, “It’s back, it’s back. If you want to go about your business, just wear the damn thing, you know?” He stressed if we are to stand a fighting chance against the virus, we must band together and wear masks.

We have seen COVID numbers rise in Las Vegas, and our city has become a hot spot destination for the virus. Many states are telling people to stay away from Sin City, for fear that they will bring the virus back when they return.

While the majority of those we talked to were for mask-wearing, there were others who weren’t.

“I just think it’s a bunch of nonsense on both sides because it’s a lot of hearsay,” shared Grimm Smith. “And people are pro or against it, and no one really knows what’s going on, other than what we are told.”

In terms of the vaccine, residents, like Brittany Huntington were hesitant, but now with the new Delta variant in play, she believes it is the best option.

“I am more willing to do it now because things are starting to progress,” Huntington told us, “and they are developing a little strong. So, it’s like, with the vaccine, it’s better to get it.”

Masks must be worn indoors here in Nevada, and the CDC recommends wearing them outdoors, too, if you are around a large gathering.