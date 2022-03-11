LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two years ago today, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic, setting off a chain of events in Las Vegas that may seem like a distant memory now.

But as Gov. Steve Sisolak declared an emergency on March 12 and the Vegas Golden Knights’ season was was suspended the next day, the pandemic was already creeping into every aspect of people’s lives. March 15 brought schools to a halt, and the first Nevada death was reported the next day. And then came March 17, 2020 — the decision to close “non-essential” businesses, including casinos and hotels, the lifeblood of the Las Vegas economy.

Nationally, people were stunned at the idea that schools and sporting events were being shuttered, developments that became the norm over the next two years. Stock markets plummeted, President Donald Trump addressed a jittery nation to announce travel restrictions.

Many people thought it would be over soon. Months later, we had learned the vocabulary of the pandemic — PPE, “flattening the curve” and test positivity rates.

In a prime-time address on March 11, 2020, Trump declared that he was sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations.

“We are all in this together,” Trump said.

The Oval Office address was an abrupt shift in tone from a president who had sought to downplay the severity of the threat, telling people: “It will go away, just stay calm.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.