‘This is kind of like the vaccine Hunger Games’: CCSD express frustration over continued confusion regarding COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a chilly start for educators trying to get COVID-19 vaccines. Some have been able to get their first dose, while others have been turned away. It’s causing many Clark County School District educators to feel confused and frustrated.

A memo anticipated staff possibly registering for appointments starting on Monday, but at last check Monday evening, that still had not happened.

“Have I mentioned that this is kind of like the vaccine Hunger Games? Because that’s what it feels like.” Vicki Kreidel, the president of NEA-SN said.

With that said, Kreidel considers herself lucky because the second-grade teacher got a COVID-19 vaccination over the weekend in Henderson.

“I went to Community Ambulance,” Kreidel said. “After I went, within a few hours, some people I know messaged me and said they had appointments for that location, and they asked them if they would cancel.”

A lot of educators trying to get vaccinated have experienced the same thing.

“I think that’s part of the frustration that there’s a lot of miscommunication,” said Marie Neisess, President of the Clark County Education Association and NICE-SESS.

The confusion started when vaccination portals for educators briefly appeared. Some shared a link from supervisors or colleagues to sign up.

“Just through word of mouth, we found out who had some type of drop-down menu that was accepting educators as one of the priority groups,” said Elizabeth Adler, CCSD Teacher, who received the vaccine.

However, the links were meant for CCSD medical professionals and police officers. The district warned employees last week anyone signed up risked being turned away from the vaccination locations, while some do, others like Kreidel, get their first dose.

“We just want to feel like we’re prioritized,” Kreidel. “We want to know what the plan is.”

CCSD says a limited number of vaccines available in the state is causing a delay in allowing staff to schedule vaccination appointments.

The vaccination portal on the southern Nevada Health District website still says “coming soon.” The UNLV website also states, “we are not currently scheduling vaccines for CCSD or members of the broader community.”