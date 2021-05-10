Texas Station drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations set to begin on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Efforts are ramping up to make COVID-19 vaccine more accessible.

Another large facility opens in the valley tomorrow.

Those who need a vaccine can go to Texas Station in North Las Vegas.

It’s a drive-thru … you don’t even have to leave your car. The Southern Nevada Health District is doing all it can to make it easy.

Starting Tuesday, Texas Station’s first floor of the hotel-casino parking area will be the drive-thru site.

First or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available.

(Bianca Holman / 8NewsNow)

At the same time, Texas Station is still offering COVID-19 testing.

This will help Las Vegas move toward fully reopening, removing capacity restriction and social distancing requirements.

Scott Black, a North Las Vegas city councilman and health district board chairman, says this location will target people in the north and northwest Las Vegas. That will help in reaching come who have been hesitant to get vaccinated.

“We’ve had Pamela Goynes-Brown, city councilwoman, going into the community talking to people that are trusted and getting people that are trusted in the community — faith leaders, political leaders, community influencers — to talk about their experience getting it and why it’s so important,” Black said.

“So really, it’s a multiprong effort to talk about the science and the facts of it, and also to convey a level of confidence and letting those folks know that it’s ok, worthwhile, and the best alternative,” he said.

Right now, 500 appointments are booked daily for the beginning of this week. They have the capacity to do 1,000 daily.

The vaccination clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to noon, seven days a week for the next six weeks.

And the Las Vegas Convention Center offers drive-thru vaccines, too. Those are Tuesdays through Saturdays.