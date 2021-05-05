Task force talks vaccinating teens as Pfizer awaits approval for vaccine for kids 12-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15-year-olds very soon. It has already been cleared in the U.S. for those ages 16 and above.

The approval is highly anticipated after the drug maker said the vaccine was found to be safe and effective and produced robust antibody responses in the age group during clinical trials.

This move would boost the immunization drive across the country. It would also help with parents who are concerned about the potential impact of COVID on their kids, as they get ready to attend summer camp and return school full time in the fall.

During Wednesday’s call, Nevada’s COVID-19 task force discussed the strategy for getting younger teens vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

“We have been in communication with Nevada’s pediatricians. We know many of them are excited and ready to be able to vaccinate their patient population,” said Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada. “And we are working on adding information for parents to NV COVID Fighter site, that will be available next week once we see that authorization come through.”

They say survey after survey reveals the most trusted source for vaccine information is a person’s healthcare provider, so that’s where they want to lead parents to get their questions answered.

As far as administering the vaccine at large, the task force believes Nevadans have been very receptive to the vaccine, citing the 46% initiated is above most flu season vaccination percentages. And while there has been a drop since the beginning, they expect to see the daily doses administered plateau, but say “doses administered every day is a win for our state.”