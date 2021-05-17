Target ends mask requirement for vaccinated customers, team members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fully vaccinated customers and team members do not have to wear masks or face coverings, Target announced Monday.

The chain retail store is the latest to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation in changing its mask requirement, joining Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Costco and other businesses.

The CDC on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and most indoor settings.

“Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” the retail corporation said in a statement.

Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. The company is also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines.

For updates on Target’s policies, please click here.