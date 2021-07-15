Study shows Latinos among hardest hit by COVID-19 pandemic, but remain optimistic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New data released Thursday shows the Hispanic community was hit hard during the pandemic — both personally and financially.

According to information released by the Pew Research Center, despite the personal and financial hits, Latinos are optimistic for the future.

A report shows about half of Latinos say they or someone close to them faced health or financial hardships during the pandemic.

52% say a family member or friend was hospitalized or died from coronavirus.

58% of Latino immigrants without citizenship and without a green card say they or someone in their household lost a job or wage since February 2020 That is compared to 45% of naturalized us citizen immigrants



Efforts to get Latinos vaccinated, according to health officials, continue to move forward.

“We are seeing it at back-to-school events, fire stations, churches, Cardenas Market, La Bonita and even Mi Familia Vota organizations who have done an awesome job reaching out to the Latino community with surrogates and messengers that are trusted in those communities,” said Michelle White — Governor Sisolak’s Chief of Staff.

This group has a higher risk of getting COVID-19, because according to the data, many are essential workers. It also adds that 45% of Hispanic adults have worked jobs that require them to work outside the home since the pandemic started.

Another interesting note — Hispanics leaned into family and friends during the pandemic. Many say they helped relatives by delivering groceries, running errands, caring for children, and even loaning money to loved ones.