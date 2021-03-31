Station Casinos to offer vaccinations to employees, their families at 6 properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos employees and their families will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at six of the company’s properties starting April 6. This comes after Caesars Entertainment announced a similar initiative Tuesday.

Station is partnering with American Medical Response, the same company that it coordinates with for on-site COVID testing. Vaccinations will be offered at the following sites:

Palace Station

Sunset Station

Red Rock

Green Valley Ranch

Santa Fe Station

Boulder Station

“The safety and wellbeing of our team members and their families has been our primary focus throughout the pandemic, and we are thrilled to be able to take this next step of providing vaccines to team members and their families in a fast, safe and convenient manner,” said Bob Finch, chief operating officer of Station Casinos, in a news release. “In addition, we would like to thank Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Clark County Commission and the Southern Nevada Health District for their leadership and their support of this program, which enables us to demonstrate our commitment to our team members, their families and the Las Vegas community.”

Those interested may schedule an appointment here.