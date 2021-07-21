State working to implement vaccine testing program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s Zoom COVID-19 call with health officials, we learned that our state government is working on implementing a vaccine testing program to begin in the middle of the month of August.

“State employees who are unvaccinated will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests. The state already has masking requirements in place for employees who are not fully vaccinated, and that will continue. State government workplaces that reach more than 70% of vaccination rate of employees, will no longer be required to follow weekly testing protocol,” Duane Young, Policy Director for Governor’s Office said.

We also learned that the partnership with the Nevada Resort Association, and LVCVA as well as several resort properties are making it very convenient to get a vaccination.

This Saturday, vaccinations will be given out at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the LINQ promenade from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hundreds of prizes will be given away, including tickets to the sold-out usher residence, as well as spa and entertainment packages.

There are several COVID-19 testing locations open around the valley this week. Those include all three CSN campuses, as well as Brinley and Faiss Middle School.

For more information, you ​can head to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.