State of Valley Hospitals: Panel reports drop in COVID-19 trends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now got a look today at the state of Las Vegas valley hospitals. We’re nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, and administrators say things have changed drastically since the summertime, when they last met.

Representatives from Dignity Health, Sunrise and Henderson Hospital spoke on what they are seeing on hospital campuses.

We’ve been reporting that cases are trending down across our state, and speakers on Friday’s panel said they’ve noticed that, too. They say trends have changed so much since late December and early January, particularly following the holidays, where the hospitals saw record surges.

That’s not necessarily the case anymore across the state or here locally.

“Even over just the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen almost a 60% reduction in the total number of COVID cases here in Clark County, and we’re seeing that same impact on hospitalizations,” said Todd Sklamberg, CEO of Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. “Just in the last couple weeks, the hospitalization rate across Clark County has dropped over 50%.”

The panel said it hopes those numbers will continue to drop as people get vaccinated and remain diligent about COVID safety measures.

They also mentioned at many hospitals, things are starting to return to normal when it comes to elective surgeries and emergency room visits.