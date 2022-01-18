State looks to apprentice nurses, retired medical professionals and volunteers to bolster hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With hospital staffing at “crisis” levels in Southern Nevada and rural counties, state officials are looking to nurse apprentices as a possible solution.

The state is also turning to Battle Born Medical Corp, which was formed at the start of the pandemic as part of an emergency order in anticipation of a burden on health care resources. Retired medical professionals and volunteers have been recruited through Battle Born to help ease the load on hospitals and other medical facilities.

The state says it has received more than 200 applications through Battle Born within the past week.

Career opportunities are available, and Nevada officials “continue to work with nursing schools and health care partners who want to develop or expand their programs to meet the current demand for staffing,” according to a Tuesday news release from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Office.

Almost 900 nursing students are enrolled in accredited nursing programs in Nevada, and almost 100 positions are open now, according to the state. Programs have the capacity to grow and expand an additional 150 more positions.

“The Apprentice Nurse program helps students maximize the skills they have learned and get hands-on opportunities in the field while supporting the healthcare system,” according to the news release.

The Nevada Hospital Association previously asked for assistance from the state as staffing became a problem as beds filled up. The most recent estimate indicates 86% of all Nevada hospital beds are in use, and about 22% of those patients have COVID-19.

“Staffing in our healthcare facilities has been a constant challenge and the state continues to work with all of our partners to leverage existing resources and break down barriers so Nevadans in need can access care,” Sisolak said.

Learn more about the Battle Born Medical Corp and how to get involved, visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/battle-born-medical-corps/.