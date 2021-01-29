State leaders unsure why Nevada is receiving low number of COVID-19 vaccine doses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s vaccination rollout began more than a month ago, and the state continues to lag behind in vaccinating its residents.

The number of doses Nevada is receiving from the federal government is much lower than other states, and we don’t have a clear answer why. Leaders of the vaccination program here say they don’t know why, either.

As of Friday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the Silver State second to last in doses received from the federal government. For every 100,000 people, we’re receiving more than 11,000 doses.

But if you look at Alaska, one of the least populated states, it’s at the top, with more than 26,000 doses per 100,000 people.

As we reported, on Jan. 24, Gov. Steve Sisolak sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), asking for clarification about why Nevada is getting such a low number of doses.

The COVID-19 response director says his team is continuing to work with the Biden Administration. There was a call Friday morning with governors, but again, there is still no clear answer why.

“We at the program level had made the request through our CDC project officer, and so, we have not received the actual formula at the program level,” said Candice McDaniel of Nevada’s DHHS. “But I do know, with the support of our federal delegation, they have been asking a lot of questions.”

The I-Team reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to find out more. A representative referred us back to Nevada twice.

The Silver State also lags behind in getting doses into the arms of Nevadans. Here in Clark County, we’re still in the 70 and over age group for the general population lane.

We asked what needs to happen to speed this up. The state continues to blame the federal government for not sending enough doses, even though we have many that are not yet used.

A warning from Nevada’s vaccination team: beware of scams. Only provide information to your healthcare provider or the health department. You will not be charged for the COVID-19 vaccine, but your insurance may be billed.