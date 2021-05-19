State health officials urge parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get your children vaccinated: that was the message from the local and state health officials during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.

Children 12-15-years-old were approved to get Pfizer’s vaccine last week, and according to health officials, that shot can be administered with other vaccines.

The summer rush to get students vaccinated to meet the new school year requirements is a concern for officials. They urge parents to plan ahead to avoid any headaches before school starts in the fall.

“What we will be planning to do, and parents need to start thinking of this, as we are offering COVID vaccines, we will offer the other school vaccines, as well,” shared JoAnn Rupiper, director of clinical services for the Southern Nevada Health District. This should begin in July or August.

They tell us the plan is to offer the vaccine at middle and high schools very soon and targeting 12- to 17-year-olds.

Health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory for students, but they urge parents to protect their children by getting their shot.

They also say they are setting up a system where pediatricians and family care practitioners can get the Pfizer vaccine in their office, so they can give it to students.