LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Immunization Program said Friday it is bracing to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations for kids when the shots are approved, which could be by this weekend.

The agency said in a news release it is working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to get the Pfizer three-dose vaccine and the Moderna two-dose shot to children across the state once they are approved.

The vaccines are being studied by The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice, which is expected to provide final recommendations on their use this weekend, according to the news release. Following that discussion, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which includes representatives from Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington, will meet to review and provide additional guidance, the release said.

Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine would cover children 6 months through 4 years of age, and the Moderna two-dose vaccine would be for children 6 months through 5 years, the release said. Moderna vaccines for children 6 to 11 and youngsters 12 to 17 are under review.

Doses for the age groups have been ordered so the state and providers are prepared when recommendations are received, the agency said.

Once the shots are OK’d, the Nevada State Immunization Program said it will provide “technical guidance to vaccinators and distribute vaccine.”

Emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 was recommended in November. The release said 23% of kids in that age group in the state have “initiated vaccination.”

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said families should speak with a trusted health care provider about vaccination and COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses.

For more information, go to NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 800-401-0946.

