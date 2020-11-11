Southern Nevada hospitals: ‘We remain fully prepared’ to handle COVID-19 surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada hospitals released a joint statement Wednesday, saying they are “fully prepared” for a COVID-19 surge. This comes a day after Governor Steve Sisolak urged Nevadans to stay at home for the next two weeks to prevent from overwhelming the state’s hospitals and relieve Nevada’s healthcare infrastructure.

The new initiative asks everyone to buckle down and prevent further spread of the virus statewide.

Read the full statement from Southern Nevada hospitals:

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present many challenges, including a recent surge in the

number of positive cases in Southern Nevada. Throughout this health crisis, the goal of Southern

Nevada hospitals has been to protect our employees and preserve our ability to serve our patients

and community. Our health care systems have collaborated from the beginning of this pandemic,

working closely alongside one another to ensure sufficient capacity, staffing and PPE. We remain in constant communication, with daily teleconferences and weekly CEO forums supporting our ability to stay united and prepared to care for our community.

Today, Southern Nevada hospitals have more available capacity than we did at the same time

last year, before the pandemic began. While our health care community has the ability to add

temporary beds if needed, we have not had to activate any surge plans, as current hospital

capacity remains sufficient. We continue to do elective surgeries. Our hospitals remain safe places

to receive care, and Nevadans should not delay seeking necessary treatment.

As health care providers, we have learned many lessons since the onset of this pandemic, refining

our processes to promote better outcomes and improved therapeutics. Southern Nevada hospitals

can confidently state we remain fully prepared. We have the available capacity, expertise and

resources to care for our community during this difficult time.

We continue to ask community members for their support as we respond to COVID-19. Please wear masks completely over the nose and mouth when in public, frequently wash and sanitize hands, maintain social distance and get a flu shot. If our community neglects these life-saving measures, cases will continue to increase. These simple steps serve as our most valuable tools.

Together, we can prevent new cases and save lives across our community. Southern Nevada hospitals stand ready to care for any future influx of patients in our community.”

Mason Van Houweling, UMC CEO

Karla Perez, UHS Regional Vice President

Todd Sklamberg, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center CEO

Lawrence Barnard, Dignity Health Market President

Vince Variale, North Vista Hospital CEO