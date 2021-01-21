Some showing at Cashman Center for vaccine without appointment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is working to make improvements to the largest vaccination site in Clark County. So far, 60,000 vaccines have been administered in the county, 14,000 of which were done at Cashman Center.

A few thousand vaccines are administered at the location a day. A priority right now is speeding up the appointment process, something they say can be slowed down from people showing up without an appointment.

“For the most part, it is pretty easy,” shared Sheila Mantes Chavez, who brought her father to be vaccinated. “We kind of just let it go.”

An appointment is needed for the vaccine, but they still witnessed some people showing up without one.

“There are signs all over that say appointments only, but people managed to get in line without an appointment,” said Chavez. “They didn’t get very far; they didn’t get inside. But yeah, they got in line.”

The health district has pushed for people to make appointments, as no walkups are allowed.

“I saw four people try and get in line with appointments, and they said ‘sorry,'” said Wayne Smith, who got the vaccine. “I am glad they turned them away because I heard the other day, they were letting anybody in.”

Appointments can take roughly two hours.

County officials say showing up without an appointment slows down the process for everyone in line. They are already trying to speed appointment times up, and that is why the site will be closed Friday, Jan. 22, through the weekend for improvements.

“There was so much traffic on the website, says ‘server not available,’ all of those kinds of things,” Smith said.

People say the appointment did take time, but that wasn’t the hardest part. Smith said making his appointment took hours. He tried and had success booking at an odd hour.

“I got in 5:30 in the morning five days ago,” he shared.

The health district expects the site to be open next week. They say appointments will be accepted for next week on the health district’s website.