Some parents for, others apprehensive about COVID vaccinations for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12-15 could be ready to go as soon as next week, but the news comes with mixed reactions.

“When younger kids get a COVID infection, the mortality is lower; the morbidity is lower,” shared Dr. Marc J. Kahn, dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

He says our youth can transmit the disease, so vaccinating them will protect others.

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Some parents agree, but others do not.

“The thing that parents want to do is have their children outlive them, and getting a vaccine will ensure that,” said parent Shahab Zargari. “My eldest, who just turned 17, she just got her second shot, and yeah, we basically want to be free to go places and do more things.”

He added their 13-year-old was not able to receive one, and they wonder when she will be able to get hers. Zargari says having his youngest get the vaccine puts him at ease.

“They are thinking of their future; they are thinking of this herd immunity that comes from the masses getting the vaccine,” the father explained.

He can’t wait for some normalcy in his girls’ lives.

“Now, they can finally get back and get off Zoom and get off the group text and hang out,” Zargari said.

Brett Rogers is for the vaccine, too.

“I’m excited about it; my kids are excited about it,” he said. “They understand science. They know how vaccines work.”

Juan Manuel Lince, a father of three, is concerned about long-term risks.

“These vaccines, they are experimental. I don’t think that will be the case, but I cannot just have them get the vaccine and just hope for the best,” he said.

Kahn also says it probably won’t take too long before we start vaccinating kids younger than 12.

Right now, the Southern Nevada Health District is making it easier for those 16 and older to get vaccinated with drive-thru vaccinations.