Some confused as SNHD makes changes to appointment making, location for those who received first dose at Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has new information for those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine at Cashman Center. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is making changes on how the appointment will be set up and where you will go.

A short time ago, the health district announced that if you received your first dose at Cashman, you will be going to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the second dose.

Many are waiting to find out when they will make that appointment. SNHD says you will be contacted.

“I was a little confused,” said James Truscott, who is waiting for his second dose. “Where do I go? What do I do?”

Truscott received the first dose of the vaccine at Cashman. He says he was given a card with some information regarding the second dose.

“It told me that on the second shot, I just get online and schedule it,” he shared, “but on the back, it says remember to come back.”

Originally, there was set to be a link on the health district website on Jan. 25 for second dose appointments.

“I got online Monday, no second appointments. I got online Tuesday, no second appointments,” Truscott said.

The health district sent him an email explaining they will start contacting people this week. If you got the first dose at Cashman, you may be going somewhere else for the second.

“We are probably going from a Wednesday to a Sunday, based on getting our vaccines on Monday and Tuesday,” explained John Steinbeck, Clark County Fire chief.

Steinbeck says everything is subject to change at this point. For now, Cashman will not be operating seven days a week due to limited vaccines.

Truscott is eager to get his second dose.

“Feb. 11 they said to get it, or anytime shortly after that,” he said. “But that is not that far away.”

Again, those second appointments will be happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The health district says those will start next week on Feb. 2.