SNHD’s website experiencing technical issues, temporarily unable to register people for COVID-19 testing at Texas Station site

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Heath District’s website is experiencing technical issues, according to Clark County. Due to this, the website is temporarily unable to register people who arrive on site Monday for COVID-19 testing at the Texas Station drive-thru site.

The technical issues are also affecting the ability for patients to access results online through the Health District’s portal, Clark County noted in a news release.

People who test positive will continue to be contacted through the Health District’s automated notification system, as well as by disease investigation/contact tracing staff.

Clark County is encouraging the public to check the Health District’s website in case the Texas Station site is able to accommodate some online registration at www.snhd.info/covid-texas as technical issues are being addressed.

People also can text COVID to (844) 990-0029 and it will return a link to the registration form to fill out on their phones if the site becomes available.

The Health District also has a calendar posted in English and Spanish on its website at www.SNHD.info/covid that lists upcoming testing opportunities.

OTHER TESTING SITE OPTIONS: