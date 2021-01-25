SNHD: Appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine second dose available week of Feb. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District will start contacting those eligible for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. They say appointment scheduling will be available starting the week of Feb. 1.

It is important to note, these individuals are only those who were initially vaccinated at a Health District clinic.

The Health District says allocations of the second dose are received based on the number of first doses that were administered.

SNHD’s Moderna vaccines were first administered the week of Jan. 4 and Pfizer’s the week of Jan. 18. The second dose may be administered after 28 days for Moderna, and 21 days for Pfizer.

The health district says it will notify those eligible with the contact information it has on file.

SNHD also stresses those who did not receive their initial vaccine from one of its clinics will not be vaccinated if they register and must contact their original provider.

The health district recommends getting your second dose as close to the above intervals as possible, but you can receive it up until six weeks after.