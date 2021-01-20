SNHD to give COVID-19 vaccine update at 1 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SNHD will provide a COVID-19 vaccine update today at 1 p.m. According to the health district, there have been 21,081 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County as of Jan. 5, with the first vaccines distributed on Dec. 14.

8 News Now will stream the update here on our website and Facebook page.

The Southern Nevada Health District is currently providing COVID-19 vaccine to Tier 1 groups, including staff of smaller outpatient and home health facilities at its 280 South Decatur public health center and long-term care facility staff, psychiatric and behavioral health hospital staff, and laboratory staff at a clinic at Western High School.

According to SNHD, these sites are currently providing approximately 12,000 appointments.

Additional clinic dates are being scheduled, and the vaccine is also being administered by community health care partners in Clark County.

To date, the Health District has received 70,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for distribution in Clark County. For more information visit their website.

Immunization data for Clark County originates from the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and is preliminary and subject to change.