SNHD: Negative test result not required for release from isolation or quarantine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The demand for testing has increased as COVID-19 cases and positivity rates rise in Clark County. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding residents and employers that a negative test result is not required to be released from isolation or quarantine.

The SNHD also says a negative test result is not valid to terminate isolation or quarantine before the required time of 10 days for isolation and 14 days for quarantine.

The Health District made it clear in today’s update that it does not provide return-to-work documentation.

Current Nevada guidelines for discontinuing isolation are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. This symptom-based strategy was recently outlined in a technical bulletin released by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, according to SNHD.

The Health District continues to recommend testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

The Health District continues to provide updated COVID-19 testing sites on its calendar at https://t.co/a9DXo09PEn. Testing is recommended for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people. There will be no testing at Texas Station, Cashman Center and Thomas & Mack Center on Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Testing is recommended for people:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

People who had close contact with someone who has a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19

People who were in a setting where they were exposed to a large group of people

People exposed to people who were not wearing face coverings or not maintaining physical distance

Anyone planning to visit someone who is at high risk of illness, including people 65 years of age and older and people with serious medical conditions.

Health District and community partner testing locations can be found on the SNHD calendar. Locations that require appointments or that allow for pre-registration can be found here.

People who are tested at a Health District location can access their results through its online portal.

Results are typically processed in 24 to 48 hours but may take longer due to high volumes of testing, according to SNHD.

SNHD asks everyone to continue to wear masks when in public and around people who do not live in the same household, stay home as much as possible, wash their hands frequently, get a flu vaccine, and to social distance when they are out in public.

More information about COVID-19 is available on the Health District website at www.SNHD.info/covid.