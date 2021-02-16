SNHD now offering second dose of COVID-19 at Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is now offering second doses of the covid-19 vaccine at Cashman Center, and compared to last week, this week, people say they are getting the vaccines a lot quicker.

There were lines Tuesday, but last week, people waited up to four hours to get the vaccine. Bill Vickers received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said the process to get it was “easy; it was great!”

“I called this morning they said they had an appointment at 11 a.m., I came down, I was in and out in 20 minutes,” Vickers said.

8 News Now spoke to a few people, including Vickers, who said they were done within a half-hour. Vickers said he was happy to know Cashman opened after having a hard time online booking an appointment.

“It kept showing me every day full, and so I was going to run out of time because you have to take a second dose within 42 days,” Vickers said.

Last week the Las Vegas Convention Center had lines lasting up to 4 hours. On Tuesday, people were still waiting, but not as long.

“I was surprised when I got here at 10:30 a.m. to see the line as long as it was, so it took me about an hour an a half to get through,” said Jeff Mortensen, who received his second dose.

“I got here before 11, so it took me at least 45 minutes,” said David Chan, received second dose.

People are urged to make the appointments on the date they were given or soon after. If you made multiple appointments you are being asked to cancel using the link the health district sent you.

In the meantime, many say they are still having a difficult time booking online. Vickers says another way worked for him, and he was able to get in the same day.

“Call the helpline,” Vickers said.

Remember, the Southern Nevada Health District is no longer accepting walk-ins at the Las Vegas Convention Center. And starting on Friday, the Cashman Center will no longer be a site for COVID-19 testing.