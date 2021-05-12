SNHD now offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children 12-15

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) will now offer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15 at its own and partner sites. This comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made its final recommendations.

The health district says children under the age of 18 must have written consent from a parent or guardian when they arrive to receive their vaccination.

“The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children is welcome news,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for SNHD. “Children are just as susceptible to getting the virus that causes COVID-19 as adults. Younger people may not be as likely to get severely ill, but it is still a risk, and they can spread the virus to others who may be more at risk for complications from the illness. The more people that are vaccinated in our community, the better protected everyone will be.”

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine for the newly-eligible age group on May 10.

For more information on SNHD’s policies regarding the vaccination of children, click here. You can make an appointment here.