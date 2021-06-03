SNHD: Nearly 1.8M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District says as of June 3, 1,774,430 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Clark County. Of these, 817,345 doses have been completed.

At least 1,035,482 doses have been initiated.

The health district also broke down the currently eligible age groups by how many have received one dose:

18-years and older: 57.03%

57.03% 16-years and older: 54.43%

54.43% 12-years and older: 51.38%

There are several vaccination clinic opportunities for those who have yet to but would like to receive their vaccine. They are as follows:

Allegiant Stadium: June 10-13, 17-20

June 10-13, 17-20 Texas Station: Drive-thru testing and vaccines services available through June 21

Drive-thru testing and vaccines services available through June 21 Las Vegas Convention Center: Drive-thru and regular vaccine services through June 19

You can make an appointment for vaccinations and find additional sites here. For testing, click here.