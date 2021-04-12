SNHD: First known cases of COVID-19 Brazilian variant in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District has reported Clark County’s first-known cases of the COVID-19 Brazilian variant. The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forwarded information about three total cases of the variant.

The variant, also called P.1, has been recognized by the CDC as a “variant of concern.” This is due to the thought that it is more easily transmissible.

These cases include:

Man in his 20s: Not hospitalized, had one vaccine dose

Man in his 40s: No travel history, not hospitalized or vaccinated

Man in his 30s: No travel history, not hospitalized or vaccinated

SNHD contacted these individuals, as well as their close contacts. These people were advised to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

“It is not unexpected that we have identified the Brazilian P.1 strain in Clark County and the B.1.1.7 strain has already been found here,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer of SNHD in a news release. “The variants are a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 by taking all of the steps we have been talking about for a year like wearing masks in public and when around others, getting tested, staying home if you are sick, and, now, getting vaccinated.”

SNHD says vaccines can help prevent more serious illnesses.