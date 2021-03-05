SNHD encourages people to get vaccinated; Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center clinics offer same-day appointments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Southern Nevada Health District is encouraging all people who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated.

According to SNHD, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free.

Eligibility was expanded this week to include all the remaining categories within the Frontline Community Support Group and to the Frontline Supply Chain & Logistics Group. In addition to people in these occupational categories, groups currently eligible to receive the vaccine include people 65 years of age and older, health care workers, and those in the public safety and security frontline group, SNHD says.

Second dose appointments are available to people who were vaccinated at a Health District or partner clinic and received the Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days prior or the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days prior. The first dose of the vaccine starts building protection from the virus that causes COVID-19. The second does is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer.

Currently, the Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center clinics have same-day appointments available for both first and second doses of the vaccine. The Cashman Center Clinic is located in Exhibit Hall B, 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall.

Those who drive to the convention center can park at the Silver Lot off Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday.

People can register for an appointment at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/.

More information about COVID-19 is available on the Health District website at www.SNHD.info/covid.