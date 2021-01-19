SNHD continues to schedule appointments for frontline workers: Are you eligible?

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Nevada, with the Southern Nevada Health District scheduling appointments for more frontline workers.

“We’re excited because we deal with the most vulnerable,” said Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services of The Salvation Army Southern Nevada.

Salinas and some of his colleagues will get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend. Salinas says staff has done everything from setting up shelters to providing daily meals in-person throughout the pandemic.

“There’s constant interaction with the clients on a daily basis, and we need to be there,” Salinas said. “We don’t have that option to just work from home.”

Salinas joins a list of Southern Nevadans who, as of Monday, are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The category “Frontline Community Support” includes teachers, childcare workers, food bank employees, social services workers, essential public transportation drivers, and more.

Officials say appointments can be scheduled through the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

“We are all working around the clock to ensure that we can get it into as many arms as possible,” said Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick says about 2,000 people are getting vaccinated daily at the Cashman Center mega-site. And things are looking promising for UMC’s new site at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

“We anticipate they’ll be able to do about 1,000 a day,” Kirkpatrick said.

The plan now is to get more mass vaccination sites up and running. Potential locations include Fiesta Henderson and even Allegiant Stadium. But there is no timeline yet for when those could possibly open. Kirkpatrick says there are a couple of reasons for that.

“When we roll things out, we have to make sure we have enough staff to work all of those sites,” Kirkpatrick said.

She added, “A lot of it is dependent on how many doses we get of vaccines. So, every day, I want to be able to clean my shelf so that I can tell the federal government I need more and more and more; so, that’s the goal.”

Salinas’ goal is to keep his staff at The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada safe while doing their important work.

“That’s something we hope for and that we can look at a new beginning in 2021,” Salinas said.

Again, teachers can now officially sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Southern Nevada Health District’s website. Kirkpatrick tells 8 News Now that there is a specific “education” Point of Dispensing (POD) being set up at UNLV, which should be ready to go by next wee