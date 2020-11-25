SNHD complies with Gov. Sisolak’s ‘pause directive;’ agency makes changes to operations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District says it will institute changes to operations in compliance with the recent directives announced Sunday by Governor Steve Sisolak.

According to SNHD, the changes will be in place for three weeks and will limit capacity at Health District public health centers. Effective Wednesday, Nov. 25, the following services at the SNHD will be available by appointment or unavailable for a three-week period until Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Clinical Services:

• Clinical services will continue to be available to clients by appointment only, including Family Planning Services, the Sexual Health Clinic, and the Southern Nevada Community Health Center. Clients are also encouraged to use telemedicine services during this time. Clinic information and appointments are available on the Clinics webpage or by calling (702) 759-1700.

• Immunization Clinic services will be available at 280 S. Decatur Blvd., East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., and Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Ln. by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (702) 759-0850. Vital Records

• Birth and death certificates can be ordered online. In-person, pick-up is not available. Visit the Vital Records webpage for more information. Food Handler Safety Training Cards

• Food Handler Safety Training Card services are not available. For updated information, visit the Food Handler Safety Training Card webpage. Environmental Health

• Walk-in environmental health services are unavailable but will remain available via telephone and online.

• Subdivision Plan Review and Solid Waste Management plan review will be available in person on Tuesdays, between 9 a.m. and noon.

As cases continue to increase, the Health Nevada Health District urges the public to take steps to protect themselves and others, including those most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19. The most susceptible include older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.