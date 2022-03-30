LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Second booster doses are now available at all Southern Nevada Health District clinics.

Starting Monday, April 4, clinics will be running Monday through Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials said Wednesday that you must wait at least four months since your last dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccinations are currently for people age 50 and older, and people age 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

For help finding a clinic, click here.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available — and either can be given regardless of which vaccine a person originally received. Pfizer booster doses are available for people age 12 and older. Moderna boosters are for people age 18 and older.

SNHD provided the following update on vaccinations as of March 28: