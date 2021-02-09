SNHD begins Pfizer second dose walk-ins at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced more vaccines will be administered at the Las Vegas Convention Center this week. They will now start giving people the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the Moderna.

Last week, we noticed some people getting turned away after first doses were canceled, but the people we spoke with Tuesday say the process inside was smooth.

“I’m just thankful that this was available, actually,” said Linda Culberson, who received her second dose.

She had issues trying to book her second dose appointment online.

“We were told to come to this site as a walk-in,” Culberson explained.

Second dose recipients described the smooth process.

“A couple of weeks ago, or for the first one, they had problems,” recounted Frank Di Gioia, “but they have smoothed it out.”

“They did a little bit of computer work that could have been done in advance, but basically, it was very good,” said Jane MacClafferty.

The health district announced this week they will start Pfizer second dose walk-ins. You can get the second Moderna dose no sooner than 28 days after the first, and Pfizer dose no sooner than 21 days.

Some people were turned away after booking appointments too early. You are encouraged to follow the date on the card you received at your first dose appointment.

“It was a piece of cake,” said Lex Anderson. ‘They have people from all over the United States in there to help out.”

Walk-ins are being accepted for a few weeks at the convention center, as the health district knows booking appointments is difficult for some.

“I let my wife do it,” said Anderson.

He booked at an odd hour.

“For us, after 11 o’clock at night, between 11 and three in the morning, the computers were a lot more accessible,” Anderson recalled.

8 News Now wants to remind you the convention center is open Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but walk-ins are only happening until 2 p.m.