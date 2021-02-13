SNHD adds new phone line to expand COVID-19 helpline capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is expanding its COVID-19 helpline capacity.

The helpline is now available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the health district has added a new phone line to provide more access for people seeking assistance with appointments and information.

For support, questions, or to make/cancel appointments, call one of the two following phone numbers:

  • (702) 759-1900
  • (702) 455-0696  

The health district is urging people who may have made multiple appointments to cancel their duplicate appointments. This will open up a spot for someone else in need to get the vaccine.

Those who made appointments are provided a link in an email to cancel and should check their Spam or Junk folder if they cannot find it.

People can also call the helpline numbers or email covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org for assistance.

Hotline operations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, in observation of Presidents’ Day.

