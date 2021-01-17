SNHD adds educators to vaccine eligibility group, CCSD encourages staff to register

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has added educators to its growing list of groups eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Educators are now considered “frontline community support” — a group that has moved to the top of Nevada’s vaccine prioritization list.

Due to this update, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is encouraging its employees to register for the vaccine. Click HERE to access the link to register.

Click HERE to view this page.

In a letter sent Jan. 15 to all CCSD employees, the district stated: “Since education is included in this list, all CCSD employees will soon be eligible to register to voluntarily receive the vaccine.”

CCSD encouraged employees who are eligible to sign up, through the SNHD or community sites, to “take advantage of that opportunity.”

Educators in public, private and charter school settings are eligible to register for the vaccine as of Jan. 18, according to the health district’s website.

READ THE FULL LETTER:

The letter went on to say the school district will provide an update on “next steps” in receiving the vaccine “as soon as [they] can.”

To prepare for vaccinating its employees, CCSD says it has developed a “secure and private method” for employees to enter their vaccination information. This site will allow employees to easily report their immunization, and provide a courtesy reminder of when they are eligible to receive their second dose, the letter stated. Click HERE to visit the site.

For more vaccine information in Southern Nevada, click HERE.