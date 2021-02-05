SNHD adds COVID-19 vaccine first dose appointments at Cashman, will add more for second dose at convention center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are additional appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine first dose at Cashman Center Feb. 6-7. Time slots are reserved for those eligible, including:

  • People age 70+
  • Healthcare workforce
  • Public safety and security
  • Frontline community support

Vaccines are distributed in Exhibit Hall B.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) says its call center will be open on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you need help with making an appointment, call (702) 759-1900.

Starting Feb. 8, 500 second dose appointments will be added per day at the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to SNHD.

To make a first or second-dose appointment online, click here.

