SNHD adds COVID-19 vaccine first dose appointments at Cashman, will add more for second dose at convention center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are additional appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine first dose at Cashman Center Feb. 6-7. Time slots are reserved for those eligible, including:

People age 70+

Healthcare workforce

Public safety and security

Frontline community support

Vaccines are distributed in Exhibit Hall B.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) says its call center will be open on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you need help with making an appointment, call (702) 759-1900.

Starting Feb. 8, 500 second dose appointments will be added per day at the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to SNHD.

To make a first or second-dose appointment online, click here.