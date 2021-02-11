SNHD: Additional case of new B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 reported in Clark county

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a seventh case of the new B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus in Clark County. B.1.1.7 is also known as the UK variant strain.

The case is a man in his 30s who visited Clark County, officials say. They did not have to be hospitalized, but he was isolated. His case is not linked to the previously reported cases.

The B.1.1.7 strain of COVID-19 is thought to spread more easily, but according to health experts, it is not believed to cause more severe illness or increase the risk of death.

The COVID-19 vaccines currently being used will still provide protection against the variants of the virus, health officials say.

The first case was reported on Jan. 25. The Clark County resident who tested positive was a woman in her 30s who did not have any travel history.

Five additional cases were reported on Feb. 2. These five cases are all close contacts of the first case and included two females and three males.

The two females are both under the age of 18. One of the males is an adult in his 30s, and the other two are both under the age of 18. All five of the patients have recovered, and none had reports of recent travel history.