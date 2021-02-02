SNHD: 5 more cases of U.K. coronavirus variant in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) says five more cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant were found in Clark County. They stem from the original B.1.1.7 case in the county announced on Jan. 25.

Of these, two were found in females under the age of 18. The other three were found in males, two of whom are under 18 and the third in his 30s.

The health district says they have recovered. None of individuals reported a recent travel history.

According to SNHD, this variant is believed to spread easier, however, they do not believe it causes more severe illnesses or increase the risk of death.

The health district also reinforced the current vaccine for COVID-19 protects against virus variants.