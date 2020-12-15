Smith’s pharmacies to provide access to COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kroger, the parent company to Smith’s Food & Drug Stores, announced Tuesday it will partner with state health departments and the federal government to provide access to the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

No immediate date or timeline on when vaccinations at Smith’s pharmacies would begin was provided, but the company said their team of healthcare professionals “are actively preparing for the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Kroger says its “widespread presence in local communities gives them the unique ability to efficiently administer the vaccine to a large portion of the population.”

“At Smith’s we are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We have been diligent in doing our part in the community to stop the spread of the virus, including partnering with city and county health departments to provide free drive-through COVID-19 testing. Affordable antibody testing is now available at all Smith’s pharmacies, and our team of healthcare professionals are actively preparing for the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine.” Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Corporate Affairs Manager

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine — 12,675 doses — arrived in Las Vegas Monday morning and health officials began delivering it to hospitals, where health care workers were the first to receive shots.