Smith’s offering COVID-19 booster shots for eligible patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smith’s Food and Drug stores are offering COVID-19 booster shots for eligible patients under CDC guidelines.

The website where you can make an appointment will guide you through questions to determine if you meet eligibility requirements.

Among the questions you may be asked:

Aged 65 or older?

Aged 18-64 with an underlying medical condition that puts you at increased risk for COVID-19 infection? (Underlying medical conditions include, but are not limited to cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, type 1 and 2 diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, pregnancy, current or former smoker)

Aged 18-64 with an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 because of where you live or work? (such as a healthcare or other essential worker)

Aged 18 or older and a resident of a long-term care facility?

If you do not fall into one of these groups, you may not be eligible.

Smith’s also reminds customers they can get a COVID-19 test at The Little Clinic at Smith’s stores.

“We also offer convenient, trusted testing solutions at our Pharmacy, The Little Clinic and from the comfort of your own home,” according to a message sent on Monday.