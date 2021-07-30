Simple steps to boost immunity, as data shows higher transmission of COVID variant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are new warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as COVID-19 cases jump nationwide. So, with a more transmissible virus, how can you try to boost your immunity?

The CDC says vaccinated Americans can transmit the Delta variant just as easily as those who are unvaccinated. It adds that the variant is more contagious than the common cold.

Data also shows that the vaccines work; 97% of those hospitalized with the virus are not vaccinated.

COVID-19 Delta variant

We have been hearing the same messages from health officials for a while now, which include urging everyone to get vaccinated and wear a mask. But there are additional steps you can take, such as exercising and taking supplements, to help protect yourself against COVID.

“I’m doing what I can to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Las Vegan Patrick Casale. “I don’t want to get sick.”

He previously had the coronavirus and lost his mother to the disease last year. That is why he is taking simple steps to keep COVID at bay, as transmission of the Delta variant rises.

Patrick Casale

The major action Casale is taking is going to the gym more often.

“I’m walking, I’m doing either the bike or the elliptical; I swim,” he shared.

And Casale is taking a lot of vitamins and supplements.

Casale’s supplements

“Vitamin C on a daily basis. I do Zinc,” Casale told 8 News Now. “I’m taking Vitamin E, Vitamin D. Really, I’m making sure everything I can do to prevent getting sick is there.”

Nurse practitioner Alexandria Lightning, owner of Lightning Medical, agrees supplements are a good idea.

“Certain things, like the Zinc, are actually anti-viral,” she explained, “So, they can actually cut short viral replication and help decrease viral load of COVID.”

Nurse Practitioner Alexandria Lightning

Lightning adds that everyday actions can also help boost our immunity.

“Losing weight, watching what we eat, decreasing the sugars and things in our diet,” she said.

Lightning stresses it is crucial to combine all these tools together. But are they effective with the Delta variant in the mix?

“100%,” Lightning affirmed. “They’re still very helpful.”

Casale says he is noticing a difference.

“It works,” Casale said. “I haven’t felt this good in a long time.”

Experts also say taking a melatonin supplement right before bedtime can regulate the immune system, which in turn could help prevent COVID-19.