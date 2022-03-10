LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past month, 41 COVID-19 cases have been reported at Shadow Ridge High School, the biggest jump in cases at any Clark County high school.

The increase brought Shadow Ridge up to the No. 5 spot on the list of high schools with the most cases.

It’s been a month since 8 News Now looked at cases in schools, and in that time cases have climbed from 19,538 to 22,539. That’s a jump of 3,001 cases, or just over 15%. Cases are reported on the Clark County School District’s dashboard, and reporting by students is voluntary. The dashboard combines case numbers from teachers, staff and students for each school, and doesn’t break down how many cases were from each category. Generally, cases are 70% students and 30% teachers and staff.

Mojave High School has moved back to the top of the list of high schools, reporting 279 COVID-19 cases. Arbor View High School had been at the top of the list since mid-January. Schools with 30 or more cases over the past month (since Feb. 3) include Spring Valley (32), Clark (34), Rancho (30), Basic (33), Desert Pines (31) and Las Vegas High School (33).

Below are lists of the high schools, middle schools and elementary schools with the highest case counts. Numbers below were taken from the Clark County School District’s dashboard on Wednesday. The dashboard updates daily. The number after each school indicates the cumulative total of cases at each school since July.

High Schools (Top 20)

Mojave High School — 279 Arbor View High School — 273 Centennial High School — 252 Spring Valley High School — 247 Shadow Ridge High School — 237 Desert Oasis High School — 233 Clark High School — 225 Liberty High School — 221 Rancho High School — 220 Legacy High School — 215 Basic Academy of International Studies — 214 Cimarron-Memorial High School — 212 Desert Pines High School — 212 Las Vegas High School — 210 Green Valley High School — 203 Durango High School — 200 Foothill High School — 198 Canyon Springs High School — 194 Sierra Vista High School — 192 Coronado High School — 186

Lied Middle School moved three spots up on the list with 20 cases reported over the past month.

Middle Schools (Top 10)

Lied Middle School — 112 Mike O’Callaghan Middle School — 112 Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts (Middle School) — 108 Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School — 107 Del E. Webb Middle School — 98 Hyde Park Middle School — 98 Brian & Teri Cram Middle School — 91 Bob Miller Middle School — 91 Ralph Cadwallader Middle School — 90 Walter Johnson Junior High School — 88

Elementary Schools (Top 10)

Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School — 97 Henry & Evelyn Bozarth Elementary School — 93 Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School — 90 Beverly Mathis Elementary School — 83 Elise Wolff Elementary School — 79 Clarence Piggott Elementary School — 71 Betsy Rhodes Elementary School — 69 Frank Lamping Elementary School — 68 Jan Jones-Blackhurst Elementary School — 66 Tony Alamo Elementary School — 66

West Preparatory Academy — also known as Charles West Middle School — operates classes for all grade levels. A total of 94 cases have been reported there.