Seniors pleased with major update on Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major update on Nevada’s vaccine rollout: seniors ages 65 to 69 will be able to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

While seniors are excited they are finally becoming eligible under the general population lane, as outlined in Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the state’s overall vaccine allocation.

“We’re finally going to be able to go outside and not fear dying,” said 66-year-old Shirley Brice.

Brice, who lives in Henderson, is thrilled that Nevadans in the latest eligible age group can get the vaccine soon. Brice has been fighting for this moment for weeks — and even created an online petition urging state officials to update the vaccination playbook.

“A little late, but certainly, we’re thrilled with Governor Sisolak and his team,” Brice said. “They listened to our concerns, and they’re taking action.”

But for now, seniors 65- to 69-years-old will only be able to get the vaccine through pharmacy partners. And although enough allocation was given to those pharmacies from the federal government to begin this process, Sisolak says the supply is still very limited.

“We know it will not be enough to cover the range of Nevadans in this age group,” Sisolak said. “We continue to ask Nevadans to be patient, as we await increased allocations from the federal government.”

Sisolak says the goal is to expand vaccination events for those 65 and older by March 1. Meanwhile, the governor says he is in constant contact with the White House and the Biden-Harris administration to get more vaccines to Nevada.

Until then, we are making do with what we have.

“We’re getting the vaccines that we get into peoples’ arms,” Sisolak said.

And although a lot is still uncertain, Nevada seniors say one thing is clear.

“At least we see motion in vaccinating our age group,” Brice said.

The State’s “COVID fighter” website, through Immunize Nevada, can be a helpful tool for seniors — and really anyone — to look up vaccine information and appointment availability. Click here to access it.