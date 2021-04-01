Senators Rosen, Cortez Masto pay a visit to Cashman Center vaccination site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vaccine eligibility is expanding in Nevada next week. Starting April 5, anyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday morning, Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto paid a visit to the Cashman Center vaccination site. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are given at the location.

It’s an example of the coordinated effort between federal, state and local authorities.

Rosen and Cortez Masto got an inside look at the site, escorted by leaders from the Southern Nevada Health District, fire department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Vaccinated individuals waiting in the observation section listened to the Henderson Symphony and spoke with the senators. People shared their good and bad moments during the pandemic, from one woman experiencing job loss to a first-time father raising a baby.

The senators say vaccines are essential not only to save lives, but also to get our economy back on track.

“This site is proof to our travelers that want to come back to Las Vegas that we want those over 50 million visitors, that we are safe, and that we can do this safely,” said Cortez Masto. “We can work with our properties, we can work with our businesses to really make sure people feel comfortable and safe.”

The vaccine is free of charge, and you must make an appointment.

Our state’s timeline to make the vaccine available to all adults is in line and ahead of President Joe Biden’s challenge to have vaccines available for all adults by May.

