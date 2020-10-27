Second stimulus checks: Trump eyes aid deal with direct payments after Election Day

President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country in April. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department as most of the country remained under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that a coronavirus relief package expected to include another round of direct payments to Americans won’t happen until after Election Day.

Even with the delay, Trump seemed confident a deal could be reached after November 3.

While Trump said the White House will continue to negotiate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he also accused her of going after “bailouts” for cities and states run by Democrats. Trump predicted her inaction could lead to Republicans taking over the U.S. House.

“After the election, we will get the best stimulus package you have ever seen,” Trump said. “I think we are going to take back the House because of her.”

Pelosi recently labeled Trump “delusional” for making the same prediction last week. As of now, the Cook Political Report predicts Democrats will pick up seats — not lose them.

Throughout the last few days, Pelosi has said she would not give up on passing another economic relief package before November 3. She spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for roughly one hour on Monday.

At issue is a huge virus relief bill that would send another $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, restart bonus unemployment benefits, fund additional testing and vaccines, provide aid to schools and allocate money to state and local governments, a Democratic priority.

Pelosi says she wants a relief bill that is predicated on steps that science dictates should be taken to deal with the coronavirus, and “if we don’t, we’re just giving money to the president to spend any way he wants and that has not been in furtherance of crushing the virus.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said over the weekend the administration made many offers, but Pelosi “continues to move the goalposts.”

Meadows noted the relief bill being negotiated would cost about $1.9 trillion. Pelosi is hoping for a $2.2 trillion package. Meadows says he has a commitment from McConnell to bring a bill to the floor if negotiations with Pelosi conclude successfully.

A $1.8 trillion rescue plan in March passed virtually unanimously. The Pelosi-pushed package today is even larger but has run into resolute opposition from Republicans. Taking care of the issue would clear the decks for a fresh start on the congressional agenda next year.

Senate Democrats blocked a Senate GOP plan that McConnell brought to a vote last week. The measure contained more than $100 billion for schools, a $300 per week supplemental unemployment insurance benefit, and more subsidies for businesses especially hard hit by pandemic-related downturns and closures. It did not include the $1,200 direct payments that are so important to Trump.

Trump says that if he wins reelection, aid will flow immediately. If he loses, it’s unclear whether his enthusiasm for delivering it will be as strong.

“I’m never very optimistic about the lame duck and I’ve never been surprised,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. “You don’t get near as much done as you think you’re going to get done.”

Those Republicans willing to speculate about a Trump loss say not to expect much, either.

“I think Democrats would want to wait until the new president is sworn in and do it then and I think Republicans probably would say … the economy’s taking care of it,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

