Scientists at Oxford University say coronavirus vaccine may be available by September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to the coronavirus vaccine, there’s word of a possible breakthrough in the works, and it may be ready within a few months. Scientists at Oxford University in England says human testing is already underway, and they’re hopeful a vaccine will be widely available by September.

It’s one of 70 potential vaccines being developed around the world.

According to CBS News, technology the lab had already developed in previous work on inoculations for other viruses, including a close relative of COVID-19, gave it a head start.

Here’s how it works: Oxford scientists say the vaccine takes the coronavirus’ genetic material and injects it into a common cold virus that has been neutralized so it cannot spread in people. The modified virus will mimic COVID-19, triggering the immune system to fight off the imposter, and providing protection against the real thing.

The experimental vaccine has reportedly worked in protecting rhesus macaque monkeys that were exposed to heavy quantities of COVID-19.

