School district hits 5,000 COVID-19 cases, two-thirds involving students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases in the Clark County School District have gone over 5,000, according to a dashboard that tracks cases in schools.

That number breaks down to 3,329 students, 1,363 school staff and 328 central office employees.

High schools — which have the highest enrollments — have the highest number of cases. See our report on the high schools at the top of the list.

Here’s a look at the top high school, middle school and elementary school for COVID-19 cases:

81 — Mojave High School in North Las Vegas

36 — Findlay Middle School, near Mojave High School

24 — Betsy Rhodes Elementary in the northwest valley

Also, there have been 38 cases reported at West Preparatory Academy, which has classes for students elementary through high school levels.

The school district began tracking the numbers on July 1, before students returned to classrooms for the spring semester. See the dashboard here.

By late August, cases hit the 1,000 mark, and about two weeks later the total had reached 2,000.

The spread of the virus slowed in the weeks that followed, but cases continue to add up.

A graphic from the CCSD dashboard shows that students account for about two-thirds of the cases.

Vaccinations for children ages 5-11 began in Clark County last week. Anyone 12 and over was previously eligible for vaccination.