San Manuel Casino extends closure due to COVID-19 through May 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another casino is extending its closure during the coronavirus pandemic. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians says it plans to keep the casino doors closed through May 31.

The casino released the following statement:

“As the coronavirus pandemic and our response to it continues to affect just about every aspect of our world, we remain committed to the principle that the health and safety of our community is the most important priority.

The Tribe says it will continue to pay all team members adjusted wages, including benefits, during this time.