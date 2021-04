LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army and Nevada Health Centers are hosting a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, April 6.

One hundred individuals who scheduled an appointment will receive the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The event is open to homeless people, clients of the Salvation Army, staff and volunteers.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 35 West Owens Avenue.

The Salvation Army says it hopes this will be the first of many vaccination events at the Owens campus.